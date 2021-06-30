 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

