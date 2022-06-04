Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.