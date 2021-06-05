 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

