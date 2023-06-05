Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Waco, TX
