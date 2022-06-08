The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Waco, TX
