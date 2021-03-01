Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Waco, TX
