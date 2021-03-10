 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert