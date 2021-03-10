Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.