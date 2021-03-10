Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.