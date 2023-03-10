Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.