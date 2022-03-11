Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Waco, TX
