 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert