Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

