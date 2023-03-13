Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Waco, TX
