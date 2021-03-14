Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX
