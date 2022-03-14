 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert