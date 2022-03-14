Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.