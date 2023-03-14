Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Waco, TX
