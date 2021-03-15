Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.