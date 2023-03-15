Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.