The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX
