Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.