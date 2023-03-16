The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Waco, TX
