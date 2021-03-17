Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 10:26 PM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX
