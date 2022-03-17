Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.