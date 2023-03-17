Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Waco, TX
