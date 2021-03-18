 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

