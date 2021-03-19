Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.