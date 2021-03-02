Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.