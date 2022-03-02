Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
