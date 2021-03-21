Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX
