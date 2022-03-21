 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

