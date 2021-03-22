Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.