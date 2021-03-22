Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect peri…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Wind…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degr…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. T…
Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for i…