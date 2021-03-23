Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 2:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.