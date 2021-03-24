The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Waco, TX
