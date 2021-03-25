Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 9:53 PM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.