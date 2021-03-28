 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

