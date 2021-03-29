 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

