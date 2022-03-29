Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

