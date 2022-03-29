Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
