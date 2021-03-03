Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Waco, TX
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
