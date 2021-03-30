The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Waco, TX
