Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Waco, TX
