Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.