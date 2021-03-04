Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waco. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.