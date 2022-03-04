The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX
