Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.