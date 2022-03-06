Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waco. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.