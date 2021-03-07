Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waco. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's l…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…