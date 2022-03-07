Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.