The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.