Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX

Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

