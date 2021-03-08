Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waco. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …