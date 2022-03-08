Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.