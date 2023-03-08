It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Waco, TX
