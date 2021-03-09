 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

